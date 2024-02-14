Ankita Lokhande On Her Plans To Start A Family: 'Abhi Toh Hum Khud Bacche Hain'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: lokhandeankita)

Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain in a joint interview with Hindustan Times, opened up about their thoughts on starting a family. In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, when the couple was asked about their plans regarding family planning, the Pavitra Rishta star said, "Abhi toh hum khud bacche hain (as of now we are kids ourselves)." Her husband Vicky Jain however said, "Yes, we have given that a thought." On being asked about their Valentine's day plans, Vicky Jian said, "Let it be a surprise. It is important for us to spend that time with each other, away from any judgement for some time."

Ankita Lokhande, in a recent interview with News 18, addressed the issue of speculations that have been hovering around her relationship with Vicky Jain. She told News 18, "Once I came out, there was media, questions. There was a pressure. Nobody is putting that pressure on you but you feel pressured. People are judging your relationship. We know what kind of relationship we share. We know our bond very well. There (Bigg Boss 17 house) I said certain things, he (Vicky Jain) said certain things. I don't want people to judge us on that because I am not judging any relationship." Vicky and Ankita's divorce rumours have been doing the rounds since the show went off air.

Reacting to people's negative comments about her relationship, Ankita Lokhande added, "I am not in any competition. I am not a perfect person but I am good for myself and my relationship. Couples fight at their homes but we do not see it. We did not know that we would fight this much because we never had any problems. Our fights started there (Bigg Boss house) and ended there. Now people are like, 'How are they together?' People are commenting on divorce, putting us down. Stop judging us, guys. Live your life the way you want to live and let us live our life."

Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain participated in Bigg Boss 17. While Ankita bagged a spot in the top four contenders, Vicky got evicted just before the finale.Ankita Lokhande stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She also starred in Baaghi 3, which featured Tiger Shroff in the lead role.



