Ankita Konwar, In A Throwback State Of Mind, Shares Pic With Husband Milind Soman

"It doesn't matter what today is because nowadays everything is a throwback," wrote Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar with Milind Soman. (courtesy: ankita_earthy)

  • Ankita posted a throwback picture on Instagram
  • "I need you like a heart needs a beat but it's nothing new," she wrote
  • Milind and Ankita got married in 2018
New Delhi:

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman might be finding the lockdown a tad difficult but Ankita found a fix to her lockdown blues. It came in the form a throwback picture. On Wednesday, Ankita shared a super cute picture with her husband Milind Soman. In the photograph, Ankita, wearing a saree, can be seen posing with Milind, who can be seen dressed in a rather casual outfit. Ankita captioned the post: "I need you like a heart needs a beat but it's nothing new - One Republic. It doesn't matter what today is because nowadays everything is a throwback." She added the hashtags #midweekvibes #whatdayisit #lifeinthetimeofcorona and #theultrahusband to her post.

Check out the post here:

Over the weekend, Ankita posted a video of herself along with her mother-in-law, 81. The duo re-defined fitness goals in the video. Sharing it on her Instagram profile, Ankita wrote: "In all of living, have much fun and laughter. Life is to be enjoyed, not just endured. If I live to be 81 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more."

Take a look at the video here:

Milind married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

