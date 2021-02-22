Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Share Glimpse Of Baby Boy, They Named Him Aaravv

Anita Hassanandani shared this image. (courtesy anitahassanandani)

Highlights Anita and Rohit shared identical posts on Instagram

The couple welcomed a baby boy this month

They got married in 2013

Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy, who welcomed a baby boy earlier this month, shared a quirky video to announce the name of their son on their respective Instagram profiles. The couple named their son Aaravv. Sharing the video, which had pictures of the couple with their son, Anita Hassanandani wrote in her caption: "And our baby Aaravv has arrived." Posting the same video, Rohit Reddy wrote in his caption: "Aaravv has arrived." He accompanied his post with the hashtag #firstglance. See the video shared by the new parents here:

The couple welcomed their first child - a baby boy - on February 9. Rohit Reddy made the big announcement with an adorable post. The picture had a glimpse of Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy days. "It's a boy," read the caption on the baby announcement post.

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in the year 2013 and they announced their pregnancy on social media in October last year in the form of Instagram videos. The actress is best known for starring in popular TV shows such as Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali, to name a few. She has also starred in movies like Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage. Anita was last seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 4. She played the role of Vishakha Khanna.

Besides TV shows, the actress has also worked in several Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films such as Sreeram, Veera Kannadiga, Aadanthe Ado Type, Yeh Dil and Hero, to name a few.