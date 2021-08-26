Anita Hassanandani And Rohit Reddy Share Postcards From Maldives

Rohit Reddy with Anita. (courtesy rohitreddygoa)

Highlights The couple are holidaying in Maldives

They welcomed a baby boy in February this year

Anita and Rohit got married in 2013

Done with the hills, TV star Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are now holidaying on an island. The couple, who were on a holiday in Himachal Pradesh last month, checked into the island nation of Maldives a few days back and they have actively been sharing pictures from their getaway. Sharing a super cute picture with wife Anita, Rohit wrote: "Sweeping her off her feet since 2010." He also shared a happy picture with Anita and their son Aaravv and he captioned it: "LaFamilia." The actress too dropped picture-perfect moments from their holiday.

See the pictures shared by Rohit Reddy here:

Anita too posted pictures of herself, dressed in beachwear and she wrote: "Dear self, I know you're doing the best you can. I believe in you. Keep going. Love me."

Some more posts from their Maldives diaries:

The couple welcomed their first child - a baby boy - on February 9. Rohit Reddy made the big announcement with an adorable post. The picture had a glimpse of Anita Hassanandani's pregnancy days. "It's a boy," read the caption on the baby announcement post.

Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy in the year 2013. She is best known for starring in popular TV shows such as Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii and Kkavyanjali, to name a few. She has also starred in movies like Kucch To Hai and Krishna Cottage. Anita was last seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Naagin 4. She played the role of Vishakha Khanna.

Other than TV shows, the actress has also worked in several Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films such as Sreeram, Veera Kannadiga, Aadanthe Ado Type, Yeh Dil and Hero, to name a few.