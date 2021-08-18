Am I 'Doing Enough?': Anita Hassanandani's Caption For Pic With Baby Son Is Moms Everywhere

Anita Hassanandani shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anitahassanandani )

Highlights Anita posted an adorable picture with her baby son Aarav

"I love you my Aaruu so much," she wrote

Actress Surbhi Jyoti dropped red hearts in the reply box

Anita Hassanandani has a question for all the moms out there. This time, the actress wants to know how a new mother feels. And we think no one knows it better than her. Anita Hassanandani's latest photo with her six-month-old baby Aaravv Reddy is one of the cutest mother-son moments on the Internet. The actress wrote in the caption, “Is it me or all new moms feel they aren't doing enough? I love you, my Aaruu, so... much." Anita is a hands-on mom and her social media timeline is proof. In her regular posts with Aaravv, we have seen the new mother attending to the baby's needs in all ways possible. Looks like actress Surbhi Jyoti thinks the same as she dropped red hearts in the comments space. Actress Smriti Khanna, who is also a new mother, reacted with heart-eye emojis.

When Aaravv turned six-month-old, Anita Hassanandani shared a photo where she and her husband Rohit Reddy were all smiles with their little bundle of joy. Along with the adorable picture, the actress wrote, "Words can't express how happy we are to be your parents. Happy 6 months to the love of our life." She also added, "Thank you for choosing us."

Anita Hassanandani keeps sharing cute moments featuring Aaravv on her Instagram page. In one such video, the mother-son duo was seen making baby noises together. Even the mumblings were music to Anita Hassanandani's ears, as she wrote, "New singer in town." We are all ears to Aaravv's concert.

Here is another clip where Anita Hassanandani, Rohit and Aaravv were having a pool party. The parents have kept the little one afloat on a lovely balloon floater and we are in complete awe.

Anita Hassanandani can go on talking with Aaravv for hours. Here is a "chitchat scene" from her place where the actress is seen in a very interesting conversation with her son.

Let us wait for more such mother and son moments from Anita Hassanandani's end as the duo spends happy times together.