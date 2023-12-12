Animal Box Office Collection Day 11: Next Stop For Ranbir Kapoor's Film - Rs 500 Crore

A still from Animal.(courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal continues to roar at the box office and how. On Day 11, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial minted Rs 13 crore (across all languages) at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk. Animal's collection now stands at Rs 443.27 crore, with the Hindi version alone contributing Rs 400.37 crore. Animal, which has Ranbir essaying the role of Ranvijay Singh Balbir, was released in theatres on December 1, along with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur. Apart from Ranbir, Animal features Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in prominent roles. Needless to say, their performances have received immense praise from fans. On Monday, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni lauded her brother for his work in the movie. After watching Animal, Riddhima reviewed it on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Rans [Ranbir Kapoor]! You incredibly crazy talented human. Are you for real? Aced it and how! I am speechless! Oof! What a movie.”

Bobby Deol, who essays “Animal ka enemy” Abrar Haque is also a fan-favourite. Earlier in a conversation with News18, Bobby Deol spoke about the film and co-star Ranbir Kapoor. The actor said, “Ranbir's an amazing guy. I love him. I've worked with a lot of actors. But he gave me a lot of respect. He's a superstar and despite that, he dragged me with him everywhere he went to promote the film. No one does that. Everybody just wants to steal the limelight. But he's not like that. He has no insecurities.”

Bobby Deol added, “He's a gem of a guy. What's similar between us is that we're both very family-oriented. We both come from film families and we know what it is to be a part of the industry. That connected us.”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 1.5 stars to Animal. For Ranbir Kapoor's performance, he wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor delivers a powerful performance that is supported with customary elan by Anil Kapoor. But because the film is propelled in the main by problematic means and instincts, the efforts of the two stars can only go abegging. You want to look away when the two are peddling their wares.” Read the complete review here.

Animal is director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Hindi film after Kabir Singh.