Anil Kapoor Sings To Neighbour Anupam Kher, Who Is In Quarantine After Returning From New York

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor photographed together.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor had the sweetest Instagram exchange. Anupam Kher, who returned from New York recently, is in self quarantine. The veteran actor posted a video on his Instagram profile, on Friday where he can be seen speaking to the camera while standing in the balcony of his Mumbai residence. The actor said, "I am standing in the balcony of my house in self quarantine. In normal circumstances, if I come back from abroad even after one month, before coming to my house I go to my neighbour's house, which is Mr Anil Kapoor." The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor shared the video and wrote, "In normal circumstances when I return from abroad before coming to my house I go to my neighbour and best friend Anil Kapoor's house. But things are different nowadays. It is important to observe social distance. Hopefully he will come out to show me his face soon." This is the video we are talking about:

Within minutes of posting, Anil Kapoor, 63, wrote the most adorable comment: "Tum bulao aur hum naa aaye that will never happen (You call me and I don't come, that will never happen). So glad to see you (from a distance).

In an hour, Anil Kapoor treated his Instafam to a video featuring a fun-filled banter between him and Anupam Kher. What stole the show was Anil Kapoor singing Tere Ghar Ke Saamne Ek Ghar Banaunga from the 1963 film Tere Ghar Ke Samne for Anupam Kher. Anil Kapoor shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote, "AK meets AK. Keeping up with traditions but from a distance."

Take a look at the video here:

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. He has Karan Johar's much talked-about period piece Takht in the pipeline. Takht has an ensemble cast which includes Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kayshal, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

On the other hand, Anupam Kher, 65, was last seen in the films The Accidental Prime Minister and One Day: Justice Delivered.