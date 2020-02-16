Anil Kapoor Announced 'The Beginning' Of Abhinav Bindra's Biopic With Son Harshvardhan

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture on Instagram. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Abhinav Bindra's biopic which was announced almost three years ago, has now gone on floors. Anil Kapoor, who stars in the film with his son Harshvardhan Kapoor, made the announcement on Twitter. Harshvardhan will play the role of Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra while Anil Kapoor will feature as his on-screen father. The father-son duo will be sharing screen space for the first time. Anil Kapoor tweeted a picture with son Harshvardhan and Abhinav Bindra and wrote, "The beginning." Sharing the same picture on Instagram, Sonam Kapoor cheered for her father and brother, and wrote: "This is going to be special - The Bindra biopic. All the best"

Harshvardhan Kapoor had announced that he has signed the film in 2017, sharing a picture on Instagram with ace shooter Abhinav Bindra. He wrote: "Beginnings are very special. Especially when you get to play a character that has made the nation proud on world stage. I am stoked to have been chosen to play Abhinav Bindra and hopefully will do justice to the man, the legend! Like the man himself said "Hard Work is a talent." He hashtagged the post with "#LetsDoThis."

A week later from his post, Anil Kapoor was confirmed to have been roped in for the role of Abhinav Bindra's father Apjit Bindra. He shared a picture collage of himself featuring with Anil Kapoor and Abhinav Bindra with his father.

Harshvardhan and Anil Kapoor will feature in lead roles. Abhinav Bindra has won gold medal in rifle shooting at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. He also won gold at the 2006 ISSF World Shooting Championships. Ace shooter Abhinav Bindra is the first and only Indian shooter to hold both the titles. The film will be an adaptation of Abhinav Bindra's autobiography "A Shot at History: My Obsessive Journey to Olympic Gold." Kannan Iyer, who has previously helmed Ek Thi Daayan, will directing the film.