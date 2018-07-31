Anil Kapoor Reveals Wife Sunita Went On Honeymoon Alone

Anil Kapoor and Sunita married in 1984 (courtesy kapoor.sunita)

Anil Kapoor just picked out a few interesting pages from 45 years of togetherness with wife Sunita Kapoor to shared with us and we are delighted! In a Facebook post for Humans Of Bombay, a blog known for sharing riveting tales on social media, the Fanney Khan actor shared how he fell in love with Sunita years before he forayed into Bollywood and how "the other girl" helped him score a date with Sunita - the woman of his dreams. Most interestingly, he also mentioned Sunita Kapoor went on their honeymoon all alone while Anil Kapoor returned to his work commitments. LOL. Sharing that his wedding was a classic case of jhat maangni phat vihah, Mr Kapoor said: "When I got my first break, Meri Jung I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come... I can get married! So I called Sunita and said, 'Let's get married tomorrow - it's tomorrow or never' and the next day, we were married!"

And this is what he added next: "I went for shoot 3 days later and madam went abroad on our honeymoon...without me!" Anil and Sunita Kapoor married in May 1984. Meri Jung - Anil Kapoor's first Bollywood movie in a full-fledged role, released the following year. Sonam Kapoor is the couple's eldest child while filmmaker Rhea Kapoor is the middle one. Their younger sibling Harshvardhan Kapoor is also an actor.

The post also reveals Sunita Kapoor had him at hello (quite literally): "A friend of mine gave Sunita my number to prank call me--that's when I first spoke to her and fell in love with her voice!"

Mr Kapoor dated Sunita for a decade before he started he began his journey to be a Bollywood star "but there wasn't any pressure from her side... the support was unconditional," he revealed. "Honestly, she knows me better than I know me. We've built our life; our home together," Mr Kapoor added.

Anil Kapoor being Anil Kapoor had to round off his post on a hilarious note with reference to a typical husband-wife conversation: "We've been together 45 years - 45 years of friendship, love and companionship. They don't make people like her anymore. She's the perfect mother, perfect wife and the reason I wake up every morning, motivated," he wrote, adding: "You know why? When I ask her, 'Arrey, yesterday only gave you so much money' she says, 'Woh sab khatam ho gaya."

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will next be seen in Fanney Khan, which hits screens on August 3. He will co-star with Sonam Kapoor for the first time in upcoming movie Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.