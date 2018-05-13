Mother's Day 2018: Sonam Kapoor Shares Mom Sunita Kapoor's Million Dollar Throwback Pic

The Internet thinks Sonam is a "carbon copy" of her mother Sunita Kapoor

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 13, 2018 20:56 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mother's Day 2018: Sonam Kapoor Shares Mom Sunita Kapoor's Million Dollar Throwback Pic

Sonam Kapoor posted this throwback photo of Sunita Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sonam wished her mother on social media
  2. "To the woman who taught me compassion and style," she wrote
  3. Sonam will walk the red carpet at Cannes on May 14 and May 15
The Internet is brimming with love today and why shouldn't it; after all, it's not every day that we celebrate Mother's Day, right? What's interesting is that most Bollywood actors took expressed love for their mothers on social media and the newly-wed Sonam Kapoor is not an exception. The actress posted an old photograph of her mother Sunita Kapoor on Instagram and it clearly explains where the Raanjhanaa actress gets her good looks from. Sonam wrote, "To the woman who taught me everything - compassion, passion and style! I love you mama. Happy Mother's Day." Remarks like "Wow! You are a carbon copy of your mom" were frequently seen in the comments section. An Instagram user wrote, "For a minute I thought it was you."

Take a look at the post here.
 


Sonam will make her red carpet appearances at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15. The 32-year-old actress will be representing cosmetic giant L'Oréal. Sonam, who is attending the film festival for the eighth time this year, may be accompanied by her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja. The Aisha actress posted stories en route Delhi on Monday, which were later picked up by fan clubs.
 
 

Caption this

A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkishaadi) on



Comments
Before leaving for Delhi, Anand Ahuja shared an Instagram story wherein the couple is seen exchanging loved-up glances. The picture created buzz on the Internet and was circulated by fan clubs.
 


Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony on May 8. Later that evening, a grand reception was organised for the who's who of the film fraternity. Sonam will be soon seen in Veere Di Wedding, which is scheduled to release on June 1.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sonam kapoor cannesanand ahujasonam kapooor

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreKarnataka Elections Karnataka Exit Poll

................................ Advertisement ................................