Mother's Day 2018: Sonam Kapoor Shares Mom Sunita Kapoor's Million Dollar Throwback Pic

Highlights
- Sonam wished her mother on social media
- "To the woman who taught me compassion and style," she wrote
- Sonam will walk the red carpet at Cannes on May 14 and May 15
Take a look at the post here.
Sonam will make her red carpet appearances at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on May 14 and May 15. The 32-year-old actress will be representing cosmetic giant L'Oréal. Sonam, who is attending the film festival for the eighth time this year, may be accompanied by her entrepreneur husband Anand Ahuja. The Aisha actress posted stories en route Delhi on Monday, which were later picked up by fan clubs.
NEW: THE NEWLY WEDS having a moment together . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #sonamkapoor #sonamkishaadi #EverydayPhenomenal #sonamwedsanand #sonamkapoor #sonand #sonamkishaadi #sonamkimehndi #Sonamkishadi #sonand #sonamanandwedding #bollywoodwedding #anandahuja #sonamkapoorahuja #fabulous #anilkapoor #shanayakapoor #janhvikapoor #khushikapoor #trending #sridevikapoor #boneykapoor #rheakapoor #veerediwedding #everydayphenomenal #followbacknow #followforfollow
Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a traditional Sikh ceremony on May 8. Later that evening, a grand reception was organised for the who's who of the film fraternity. Sonam will be soon seen in Veere Di Wedding, which is scheduled to release on June 1.