Anil Kapoor Reveals How 1983 Film Woh Saat Din Changed His Life

Anil Kapoor and Raju Shrestha in a still from Woh Saat Din. (Image courtesy: BombayBasanti)

Highlights Anil Kapoor shared a post on Twitter and recalled his struggling days "From 1977-1983, I had been struggling to get defining chance," he wrote Woh Saat Din was Anil Kapoor's breakout film

Our Monday couldn't get any better as we chanced upon a throwback picture of Anil Kapoor, which also caught the attention of the 62-year-old actor as he later shared the picture with an interesting story. Sharing a black-and-white still from his 1983 film Woh Saat Din, in which Anil Kapoor can be seen walking on the streets of Mumbai with young Raju Shrestha, the actor revealed how the film kick started his stellar career. He said that from 1977 to 1983, he was struggling for a life changing chance and he finally got that one defining chance with Woh Saat Din. "From 1977 to 1983, I had been working ... Struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and Woh Saat Din was that chance! A life changing moment and role! And since then it's all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do!" wrote Anil Kapoor.

The photo that Anil Kapoor shared was originally posted by Movies and Memories on Twitter, an account who frequently shares throwback pictures of Bollywood celebrities.

Check it out:

From 1977 to 1983 I had been working ...struggling to get that one defining chance that would change everything and #Woh7Din was that chance! A life changing moment & role! And since then it's all been a dream come true! Till date I feel so blessed to be doing what I do! https://t.co/XEBwYOP8t7 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 2, 2019

Woh Saat Din was Anil Kapoor's breakout film. It also featured Padmini Kolhapure and Naseeruddin Shah. A remake of the 1981 Tamil film Antha Ezhu Naatkal, Woh Saat Din showcased the love story of aspiring singer Prem (played by Anil Kapoor) and Maya (played by Padmini Kolhapure), who was forced to marry doctor Anand (played by Naseeruddin Shah). After Anand finds out about Maya's love for Prem, he promises to reunite the two lovers. Raju Shrestha played the role of Chhottu, Anil Kapoor's young friend, in the film. Directed by Bapu, Woh Saat Din was co-produced by Anil Kapoor's filmmaker father Surinder Kapoor and his brother Boney Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor has worked in several hits such as Mashaal, Tezaab, Beta, Meri Jung, Karma, Janbaaz, Aap Ke Saath, Mr India, Benaam Badshah, Taaland Dil Dhadakne Do. He has also produced films like Badhaai Ho Badhaai, My Wife's Murder and Aisha.

