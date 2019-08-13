'Sridevi, We Miss You Every Day': Anil Kapoor Shares 'Bittersweet' Memories On Her Birth Anniversary

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor (courtesy sridevi.kapoor)

On Sridevi's birth anniversary, Anil Kapoor remembered the actress with a note dipped in nostalgia and emotion. Sridevi, who died in February last year, would have been 56 today. Describing the day as "bittersweet", Mr Kapoor wrote fond memories of Sridevi are cherished every day. "Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th birthday...We feel the sadness of your loss deeply but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory... We miss you every day, Sridevi," read Anil Kapoor's tweet, with which came a throwback photo of the actress.

Read Anil Kapoor's tweet here:

Today is a bittersweet day as we celebrate you on what would have been your 56th Birthday...We feel the sadness of your loss deeply, but remembering your smile and the joy you brought to all our lives unites us in your memory...We miss you everyday #Sridevi! pic.twitter.com/O8XwPUQGy4 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2019

Anil Kapoor's tweet made us took a trip down the memory lane to Sridevi's 55th birth anniversary last year, when he composed a beautiful message for her: "A true star that shone brightly on-screen and lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we don't miss you Sri. We see your reflection in Janhvi and Khushi every day. You live on in our hearts and minds."

A true star that shone brightly on-screen & lit up the lives of everyone she touched. Not a day goes by when we don't miss you Sri. We see your reflection in #JanhviKapoor & #KhushiKapoor everyday. You live on in our hearts & minds... pic.twitter.com/VD9Bx3jAnw — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 13, 2018

Sridevi famously co-starred with Anil Kapoor in Mr India almost a decade before she married his filmmaker brother Boney Kapoor. Directed by Shekhar Kapur and produced by Boney Kapoor, Mr India is still regarded as Bollywood's first ever sci-fi movie. Anil Kapoor and Sridevi also co-starred in films such as Lamhe, Laadla, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja and Judaai, which remains their last movie together. Sridevi married Boney Kapoor in 1996.

On Tuesday morning, Boney Kapoor dedicated this message to Sridevi: "Happy birthday jaan, missing you every minute of my life, keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity."

Happy Birthday Jaan, missing you every minute of my life , keep on guiding us , you will remain with us till eternity. #Sridevipic.twitter.com/pGPhgbmcBN — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) August 13, 2019

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor also shared a heart-wrenching message on Sridevi's birth anniversary as she wrote:

Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor remembered her mom with an emotional post:

Sridevi's tragic end shocked nationwide fans in February last year, just months before Janhvi's debut film Dhadak. Later that year, Sridevi was posthumously honoured with her first National Award for MOM.

