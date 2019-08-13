20 Years Of Taal: Anil Kapoor Shares Memories From The 'Unforgettable Extravaganza'

Anil Kapoor in a still from Taal. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Subhash Ghai's musical Taal resonates with today's generation through its iconic songs such as Ramta Jogi, Taal Se Taal Mila and Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave among others. As the film clocked 20 years on Tuesday, Anil Kapoor shared a special post on his Twitter profile. In his tweet, the 61-year-old actor shared a snippet from his "favourite" song Ramta Jogi and he wrote: "Even after all these years, Ramta Jogi takes me right back to the unforgettable music and the extravaganza of Taal." He added, "20 years of Taal."

Other than Anil Kapoor, the Subhash Ghai-directed musical also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna in leading roles. The 1999 film also starred veteran actor Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in pivotal roles.

Taal received several awards and performed exceptionally well at the box office. Several years after its release, the film screened at the 2005's Ebertfest: Film Festival and the 2014 International Film Festival of India in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section.

Besides Taal, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together in the 2000 film Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai and the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, which also starred Rajkummar Rao.

Anil Kapoor's last release was Indra Kumar's comedy film Total Dhamaal. The actor has an impressive line-up of films, which includes Karan Johar's period drama Takht, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. He will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The actor also has Pagalpanti in the pipeline.

