Here's How Anil Kapoor Marked 21 Years Of Taal

As Subhash Ghai's musical Taal clocked 21 years on Thursday, Anil Kapoor, who starred as one the lead actors in the film, shared special posts on his Instagram profile. He shared two separate videos on Instagram, each with different iconic songs such as Ramta Jogi, Taal Se Taal Mila and Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaave among others, all of which remain extremely popular even today. The film's music was composed by AR Rahman. Sharing the posts, Anil Kapoor wrote: "Celebrating 21 years of Taal. Other than Anil Kapoor, the Subhash Ghai-directed musical also featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles. The 1999 film also starred veteran actor Amrish Puri and Alok Nath in pivotal roles.

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's posts here:

Taal received several awards and performed exceptionally well at the box office. Several years after its release, the film screened at the 2005's Ebertfest: Film Festival and the 2014 International Film Festival of India in the Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema section. Besides Taal, Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have worked together in the 2000 film Humara Dil Aapke Pass Hai and the 2018 musical Fanney Khan, which also starred Rajkummar Rao.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. He will next be seen in Mumbai Saga, alongside John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.