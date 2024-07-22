Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Fardeen Khan At Producer Krishan Kumar's Daughter Tishaa Kumar's Funeral

Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Bobby Deol pictured at the funeral

Braving the Mumbai rain, a large number of Bollywood celebrities attended the last rites of T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar's funeral on Monday evening. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, producer Anil Thadani, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh arrived to pay their last respects. Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey were also pictured arriving to attend the last rites. Family members like Divya Khosla, Tulsi Kumar and a devastated Krishan Kumar were spotted at the venue. For the unversed, Tishaa Kumar died after a prolonged battle with cancer in Germany on Thursday. She was in her early 20s. Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, the family issued a statement following the death of Tishaa and requested for privacy. "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness," T-Series spokesperson said in a statement. "This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family's privacy is respected," read an excerpt from the statement. Tishaa Kumar was pictured at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Mumbai last year.

A source close to Tishaa's family told The Indian Express that she was being treated for cancer and that she died at a hospital in Germany. The source said, "Tishaa was just 21. She was diagnosed with cancer and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday. It is a very sad time for the family."

Tishaa's father Krishan Kumar is a former actor. He has featured in films like Aaja Meri Jaan, Kasam Teri Kasam, Shabnam, Bewafa Sanam. Krishan Kumar's credits as a film producer include hits like Ready, Lucky: No Time for Love, Airlift, Satyameva Jayate, Tanhaji, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Thappad, among many others.