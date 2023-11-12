Sunny Deol, Bhumi Pednekar And Other Celebs Lit Up Krishan Kumar's Diwali Party Like This

Sunny Deol posed with party host Krishan Kumar.

Actor and producer Krishan Kumar, brother of late Gulshan Kumar, hosted his annual Diwali bash on Saturday evening thereby inviting some of the biggest stars in the film and television fraternity. The party was attended by superstar Sunny Deol. The actor, who delivered a blockbuster earlier this year with Gadar 2, was seen wearing a red blazer as he posed with the pary host. He was also seen flashing his widest smile as he posed for the camera. Take a look at the actor's OOTN:

Besides Sunny Deol, actors Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Chunky Panday, Rajpal Yadav and others were among those who attended the party. Bhumi Pednekar opted for a lovely golden saree while Sunny Leone looked lovely in a black lehenga. Actresses Nushrratt Bharuccha and Manushi Chhillar posed together in theirfestive finery. Actor Shriya Saran's plus one at the party was her husband Andrei Koscheev while Kriti Kharbanda attended the party with usual suspect Pulkit Samrat.

Other actresses adding glamour to the party included Tejasswi Prakash, Saiee Manjrekar, Sharvari Wagh, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D'Souza and others.

Chunky Panday, Rajpal yadav, Sonu Nigam, Mika Singh, Rasha Thadani, Sunny Kaushal were among the other guests who turned up for the diwai bash.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol recently appeared in the latest season on Koffee With Karan alongside his brother Bobby Deol. On Karan Johar's chat show, Sunny Deol opened up on his family dynamic and equation with Esha and Ahana and said, "They are my sisters. That's what it is. Nothing changes that. They were very happy. The most beautiful thing, above everything else, was the success of the film (Gadar 2). I was going here, there, and everywhere. I wanted to have a success party, but I was unsure if everyone would attend. Fortunately, my friend Kareem, who knows everyone in the industry, took care of everything. I wasn't sure who would come until the evening, but seeing everyone come home and the love they showered upon us made me extremely happy."