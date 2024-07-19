Film Producer Krishan Kumar's Daughter Tishaa Kumar Dies After A 'Prolonged Battle With An Illness': Family

Krishan Kumar in a throwback with daughter Tishaa. (courtesy: thestarframes)

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar's cousin Tishaa Kumar died on Thursday. Tishaa, in early 20s, was battling cancer. "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness," T-Series spokesperson said in a statement. Tishaa Kumar's family has requested for privacy. "This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family's privacy is respected," read an excerpt from the statement. Tishaa Kumar was pictured at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Mumbai last year.

A source close to Tishaa's family told The Indian Express that she was being treated for cancer and that she died at a hospital in Germany. The source said, "Tishaa was just 21. She was diagnosed with cancer and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday. It is a very sad time for the family."

Tishaa's father Krishan Kumar is a former actor. He has featured in films like Aaja Meri Jaan, Kasam Teri Kasam, Shabnam, Bewafa Sanam. His last onscreen appearance was in the 2000 film Papa The Great. Krishan Kumar's credits as a film producer include hits like Ready, Lucky: No Time for Love, Airlift, Satyameva Jayate, Tanhaji, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Thappad, among many others. His last project as a film producer was Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 2023 release Animal.

Tishaa Kumar's mother Tanya Singh is the daughter of composer of Ajit Singh and sister of actress Nattasha Singh.