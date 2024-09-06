Advertisement

On Tishaa Kumar's 21st Birth Anniversary, A Post From Mom Tanya Singh. It's OK To Cry

Tishaa died after battling cancer in July this year

On Tishaa Kumar's 21st Birth Anniversary, A Post From Mom Tanya Singh. It's OK To Cry
A still from the video posted by Tanya. (courtesy: tanyaasinghofficial)
New Delhi:

Tishaa Kumar was remembered by her mother Tanya Singh on her 21st birth anniversary. Tishaa, daughter of film producer Krishan Kumar, died after battling cancer in July this year. Tanya Singh shared a video on Instagram and she wrote, "My dearest darling Tish...Happy 21st. 21 years ago today, you came into my life ,and ever since you filled it with joy, bliss, laughter, happiness, celebrations and unconditional love. Thank you my doll for giving me the 'honour' of being your Mumma. I am and always am your mom and you my most precious, pure, beautiful inside-out, generous, caring, loving and full of life.. my one and only, you are the 'Sun to my Cosmos', the best daughter in the world."

Tanya Singh added in her note, "Life is lifeless for me here with you there. Meaningless and purposeless and so unfair. We were on a mission, a plan - you and me, and We're still 'a Team' we'll still do it, you and me. Though, it was not meant to turn out this way, You are the strongest, bravest, coolest, always showering your light and love ,night or day. We both know its the wrong narrative, there was no prolonged battle."

An excerpt from Tanya Singh's post read, "Muma is all yours Tish, always will be to eternity and beyond, our souls are connected through the most precious bond. I love you my darling ,the mostest and more, it was too untimely but this I'm sure, you will return , to live and fulfil all your dreams through. With all good vibrations and relationships that are true. I love you my bachcha, my jaan, my everything. You're my angel, my star, my universe, my princess, the wind beneath my wings. Missing you in every breath I take my baby, remembering all the trillions of beautiful moments since you were born....you are 100 kids in one for me. Until we reunite. Muma loves you forever and more."

Read Tanya Singh's post here:

Tishaa Kumar's mother Tanya Singh is the daughter of composer of Ajit Singh and sister of actress Nattasha Singh.

Tishaa Kumar, Tishaa Kumar Death, Tishaa Kumar Birth Anniversary
