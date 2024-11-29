Tishaa Kumar's Mother Tanya Singh's Big Comment: "My Late Daughter Never Had Cancer, We Fell Into The Medical Trap"

Tishaa Kumar, daughter of film producer Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, died in July this year. It was earlier reported that the 20-year-old died after battling cancer. Months after her death, her mother Tanya Singh shared a long note on social media, clarifying that Tishaa did not have cancer, as previously reported. In her note, Tanya revealed that Tishaa's death was the result of a "misdiagnosis". She wrote, "A lot of people have been writing and asking me to tell what happened. Truth is subjective & relative to how one perceives it. When a pure innocent soul goes through injustice due to someone / some other bad doings, things get complicated and confusing & suddenly it's too late."

She further stated that sometimes, a person's life can be taken due to someone else's wrongdoings. She added, "No matter what anyone else thinks, the truth will eventually reveal itself." Tanya also shared that despite facing challenges, her daughter never "succumbed to fear or depression". She described Tishaa as "the bravest version of brave" and "the most fearless 20-year-old ever."

Tanya clarified that Tishaa did not have cancer. She explained, "The truth is that my daughter never had cancer. At the age of 15 and a half, she received a vaccine that possibly triggered an autoimmune condition, wrongly diagnosed (we did not know this at the time)." In her message, Tanya urged parents to seek multiple opinions before proceeding with tests like bone marrow tests or biopsies if their child experiences lymph node swelling. She pointed out that swollen lymph nodes can be caused by emotional trauma or untreated infections, and not just medical conditions. Tanya shared that their family had been drawn into a "medical trap" before they discovered the truth.

She concluded, "Parents if God forbid your child just has 'lymph node swellings'~ PLEASE make sure to get a second & third opinion before going in for a 'bone-marrow test or a biopsy. Lymph nodes are the body's defence guards & they can also swell due to emotional trauma etc or due to a previous infection not being treated fully. We were already sucked into the 'medical trap' much before all this information found us. I pray daily that no kid should ever have to face this cruel world of medical traps or hidden negative forces.

Tishaa Kumar's mother Tanya Singh is the daughter of composer Ajit Singh and sister of actress Nattasha Singh.