Watch: Sonu Nigam Cries On Krishan Kumar's Lap At His Daughter Tishaa's Prayer Meet

Sonu Nigam at the prayer meet. (courtesy: Moviefied)

Days after Tishaa Kumar's prayer meet held in Mumbai, a video of an emotional Sonu Nigam from the meet surfaced online. In the video, the singer can be seen weeping inconsolably on the lap of the bereaved father Krishan Kumar. Sources close to the singer revealed that Sonu had seen Tishaa grow from a baby into a young woman and he used to share a special bond with her. For the unversed, actor-producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa died in a hospital in Germany after battling cancer. She was in her early 20s. Take a look at the video here:

On Monday, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, producer Anil Thadani, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh and other Bollywood stars paid their last respects at the prayer meet.

Tishaa Kumar's cousins Tulsi Kumar, Bhushan Kumar and sister-in-law Divya Khossla remembered her with heart-touching posts. Singer Tulsi Kumar shared a picture of Tishaa on her Instagram feed. The post accompanying the picture read, "Losing a loved one is torture, especially for those left behind. They say time heals all wounds. It doesn't. It just patches a broken heart. It doesn't get any easier over time. You just learn to live with the pain." In the caption, Tulsi Kumar wrote, "Our dearest Tishaa , it breaks my heart that you are gone. It was not your time to go. we wanted to see you grow, prosper, achieve success and see you in your wedding dress, not see you like this. Gone too soon my little sister." Take a look:

Earlier, the family issued a statement following the death of Tishaa and requested for privacy. "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness," T-Series spokesperson said in a statement. "This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family's privacy is respected," read an excerpt from the statement. Tishaa Kumar was pictured at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Mumbai last year.

Krishan Kumar is the producer of hit films like Ready, Lucky: No Time for Love, Airlift, Satyameva Jayate, Tanhaji, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Thappad, among many others. Tishaa Kumar's mother Tanya Singh is the daughter of composer of Ajit Singh and sister of actress Nattasha Singh.