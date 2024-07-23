Tulsi Kumar On Cousin Tishaa Kumar's Death: 'It Was Not Your Time To Go'

Tulsi Kumar shared this image. (courtesy: TulsiKumar)

A day after Tishaa Kumar's funeral, her cousin Tulsi Kumar (Gulshan Kumar's daughter) shared a heartfelt post in memory of her. Singer Tulsi Kumar shared a picture of Tishaa on her Instagram feed. The post accompanying the picture read, "Losing a loved one is torture, especially for those left behind. They say time heals all wounds. It doesn't. It just patches a broken heart. It doesn't get any easier over time. You just learn to live with the pain." In the caption, Tulsi Kumar wrote, "Our dearest Tishaa , it breaks my heart that you are gone. It was not your time to go. we wanted to see you grow, prosper, achieve success and see you in your wedding dress, not see you like this. Gone too soon my little sister." For the unversed, Tishaa Kumar, daughter of producer Krishan Kumar, died in a hospital in Germany after her battle with cancer. She was in her early 20s. Take a look at what Tulsi Kumar posted here:

Earlier, Divya Khossla also remembered her with a loving post. Divya shared happy pictures with Tishaa and her mother Tanya Singh from one of their vacations. Divya also shared a candid reel of Tishaa, in which she can be seen smiling her heart out. Sharing the pictures, Divya wrote, "Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever. gone so soon@tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss." Take a look:

Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, producer Anil Thadani, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh and other Bollywood stars paid their last respects on Monday. They also stood by a devastated Krishan Kumar.

Earlier, the family issued a statement following the death of Tishaa and requested for privacy. "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness," T-Series spokesperson said in a statement. "This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family's privacy is respected," read an excerpt from the statement. Tishaa Kumar was pictured at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Mumbai last year.

Krishan Kumar is the producer of hit films like Ready, Lucky: No Time for Love, Airlift, Satyameva Jayate, Tanhaji, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Thappad, among many others. Tishaa Kumar's mother Tanya Singh is the daughter of composer of Ajit Singh and sister of actress Nattasha Singh.