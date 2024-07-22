Divya Khossla Remembers Producer Krishan Kumar's Daughter Tishaa: 'Gone So Soon'

Divya Khossla shared this image. (courtesy: DivyaKhossla)

Divya Khossla, who is married to T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar, remembered Tishaa Kumar, daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar, with a heart-touching post. Divya shared happy pictures with Tishaa and her mother Tanya Singh from one of their vacations. Divya also shared a candid reel of Tishaa, in which she can be seen smiling her heart out. Sharing the pictures, Divya wrote, "Tishaa you will remain in our hearts forever. gone so soon@tanyasingghofficial may God give you the strength to go through this most painful loss." For the unversed, Tishaa Kumar, in her early 20s, died after a prolonged battle with cancer on July 18. She died in a hospital in Germany. Take a look at what Divya posted here:

Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Fardeen Khan, Jackie Shroff, Farhan Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, producer Anil Thadani, Jaaved Jaaferi, Riteish Deshmukh and other Bollywood stars paid their last respects on Monday. They also stood by a devastated Krishan Kumar.

Earlier, the family issued a statement following the death of Tishaa and requested for privacy. "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness," T-Series spokesperson said in a statement. "This is difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that family's privacy is respected," read an excerpt from the statement. Tishaa Kumar was pictured at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in Mumbai last year.

A source close to Tishaa's family told The Indian Express that she was being treated for cancer and that she died at a hospital in Germany. The source said, "Tishaa was just 21. She was diagnosed with cancer and the family decided to take her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday. It is a very sad time for the family."

Tishaa's father Krishan Kumar is a former actor. He has featured in films like Aaja Meri Jaan, Kasam Teri Kasam, Shabnam, Bewafa Sanam. He is the producer of the hit films like Ready, Lucky: No Time for Love, Airlift, Satyameva Jayate, Tanhaji, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Thappad, among many others. Tishaa Kumar's mother Tanya Singh is the daughter of composer of Ajit Singh and sister of actress Nattasha Singh.