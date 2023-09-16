Watch: Anil Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar Dance To My Name Is Lakhan

Anil and Bhumi in a shot from the reel. (Courtesy: AnilKapoor)

Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor are busy promoting their upcoming project Thank You For Coming. After an overwhelming response at the Toronto International Film Festival, the duo made it to the talk show, The Social, to let us know about their experience of working in the film. While Anil Kapoor looked dapper in his black pantsuit, Bhumi was a true-blue fashionista in a beige and black gown. A video of the two stars dancing to My Name Is Lakhan from Anil Kapoor's hit film Ram Lakhan is going viral on social media. It captures Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor grooving to the peppy dance track. For the hook step, the duo are soon joined by the hosts – Jessica Allen, Andera Bain, Elain Lui, and Cynthia Loyst. The video was shared by the official Instagram handle of The Social in a collaborative post with Anil Kapoor.

The post was captioned: “JHAKKAS!!!!!When you have two of India's biggest movie stars in the studio, you MUST dance to one of their superhit songs!! Tap that link in the show's bio for our FULL interview with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. #AnilsKapoor #BhumiPednekar #ThankYouForComing #Bollywood #MyNameIsLakhan #TIFF2023.”

Check out the video here:

Thank You For Coming is helmed by Karan Boolani. The film enjoyed a gala premiere at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival.

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, Thank You For Coming also stars Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. It is co-produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt Ltd.

Ahead of landing in Toronto, Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila and Shehnaaz Gill were seen dancing to the song Haanji inside a plane. Haanji from Thank You For Coming was released on September 12. It is composed by Tareefan fame Qaran. Bhumi shared a video which captured their hilarious antics. “Haanji? Kiddaaaaa ;) Plane mein bhi chain nahi hai [we are not calm even on the plane] - Toronto we are coming. #AreYouReadyToCome Can't wait to reunite with Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. #thankyouforcoming #bhumipednekar #shehnaazgill #kushakapila,” read the caption of the post. Take a look:

Thank You For Coming will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6.