Anil Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Distribute Sweets To Paparazzi As Sonam Kapoor Brings Baby Son Home

Sonam Kapoor, who became a mother last week, brought her baby son home from the hospital on Friday afternoon. Outside Sonam's father Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence, the veteran actor, along with his son-in-law Anand Ahuja were pictured distributing sweets to the paparazzi stationed there. They greeted the paparazzi with a bright smile. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on Saturday. They announced the news of their baby's arrival in an Instagram post. The statement read: "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed - Sonam and Anand."

See the photos of Anil Kapoor and Anand Ahuja here:

Sonam and Anand announced baby's arrival with this post last week:

Sonam's dad Anil Kapoor shared the big news like this. He wrote: "We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, of the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn't be more elated. Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents Harish and Priya, Anil and Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles Rhea and Karan, Anant and Harshvardhan."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, after dating for a couple of years, got married in May 2018 in Mumbai. They had a star-studded wedding and reception. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.