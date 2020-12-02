Anil Kapoor Always Had His Eyes On The Camera. Can You Spot Him In This Pic?

Boney Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy BoneyKapoor)

Boney Kapoor, on his cousin Sunil Kapoor's birthday, dug out a rare throwback picture from their childhood days. The picture features the film producer along with his cousin Sunil, who he lovingly addressed as "Tony." It also features Boney Kapoor's brother and Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor. Boney Kapoor helped us spot him and Anil Kapoor in the picture. Boney Kapoor revealed that he is the kid who can be seen tucking into the meal, while Anil Kapoor, on the extreme right, can be seen posing for the camera. He captioned the post: "Childhood memories. Celebrating birthday of my cousin Tony (Sunil Kapoor). I am seated next to Tony relishing the meal and Anil Kapoor, extreme right poses for the camera."

#Childhood memories. Celebrating birthday of my cousin Tony (Sunil Kapoor). I am seated next to Tony relishing the meal & @AnilKapoor extreme right poses for the camera pic.twitter.com/K94P5ujhvP — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) December 2, 2020

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the 2020 thriller Malang, co-starring Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's period drama Takht, starring Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and others. The actor recently signed Dharma Productions' Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Anil Kapoor is married to designer Sunita Kapoor and their kids Sonam and Harshvardhan are Bollywood actors. Their daughter Rhea is a film producer.

Film producer Boney and actors Anil and Sanjay Kapoor are the sons of late film producer Surinder Kapoor. Boney Kapoor is father to actress Janhvi and aspiring actress Khushi. He was married to late actress Sridevi. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with first wife and late film producer Mona Shourie.