Anil, Sanjay And Boney Kapoor's Birthday Wishes For Mom Nirmal Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Anil Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Highlights "You are the best mummy in the world," wrote Anil Kapoor

"We love you," Sanjay Kapoor captioned his post

"Happy birthday, Mom, the anchor of our family," tweeted Boney Kapoor

On their mom Nirmal Kapoor's birthday, Anil, Sanjay and Boney Kapoor shared nostalgia-dipped pictures on social media. Nirmal Kapoor is the wife of late filmmaker Surinder Kapoor. Wishing his mom on Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a bunch of throwback pictures - also featuring his brothers and sister Reena - and wrote: "Mothers always surprise us with their inner strength and selfless love they have for their children and as you become a parent yourself you realise so much more... in this lockdown my mom has been tough as a rock and she was still not thinking about herself but concerned and worried about us... love you mum, you are the best mummy in the world .. Happy birthday."

Sanjay Kapoor picked beautiful pictures from their family album and wrote: "Happy birthday, Mom. We love you."

"Happy birthday, Mom, the anchor of our family, the woman without whom none of us would be. The heart of our family, whose love for us grows every day, the Rolls Royce of our family, whose value in our life keeps growing with each passing year," tweeted Boney Kapoor while sharing a rare throwback photo of Nirmal Kapoor.

Happy Birthday Mom, the anchor of our family, the woman without whom none of us would be. The heart of our family, whose love for us grows everyday, the Rolls Royce of our family, whose value in our life keeps growing with each passing year. pic.twitter.com/NXbbRLwQrs — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) September 26, 2020

Boney Kapoor is a filmmaker while Anil and Sanjay Kapoor are actors in Bollywood.

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's thriller-romance Malang, which released earlier this year. His next project is Karan Johar's Takht. Sanjay Kapoor was last seen in web-series The Gone Game. Boney Kapoor has produced Ajay Devgn's Maidaan, which will release this year.