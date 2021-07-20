Anil Kapoor, 64, Runs Like The Wind In New Fitness Post

Anil Kapoor in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Actor Anil Kapoor, who is often seen setting fitness goals on social media with pictures and videos from his training sessions, dropped a new video on Instagram today. This time, Anil Kapoor chose sprinting for his training session. In the video, Anil Kapoor can be seen running like the wind on the track. The video has been shot by fitness enthusiast Marc Mead, who can also be heard asking Anil Kapoor to "pick up the pace" after every short interval in the video. Sharing the video on Instagram, Anil Kapoor expressed happiness "to be back on the tracks again." He credited Indian athletes participating in Tokyo Olympics for the inspiration. "So happy to be on tracks again! Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud," Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption of the post.

Many fans of the actor dropped comments on his video. "Sir you really inspired me ...keep going is the mantra," a fan wrote in the comments section of Anil Kapoor's post.

Take a look on Anil Kapoor's aforementioned video here:

This isn't the first time that Anil Kapoor gave us a glimpse of his running session. Last month, the actor had dropped another video that featured him sprinting on the track. "They say you can't outrun your problems, but I will try my best to always out sprint mine," he wrote in the caption.

Check out the video here:

Anil Kapoor never fails to prove that age is just a number with his fabulous social media posts. He often shares pictures and videos from the gym.

Here are some of them:

In terms of work, Anil Kapoor was last seen in Netflix film AK vs AK. He will next be seen in Raj Mehta's Jug Jugg Jeeyo.