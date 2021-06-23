When Anil Kapoor Dedicated Slumdog Millionaire's SAG Award To Its Child Actors

Anil Kapoor in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: anilskapoor)

Anil Kapoor, on Tuesday, went down memory lane and recalled receiving the prestigious Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Danny Boyle's iconic film Slumdog Millionaire. The film received the award in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in 2009. He shared a video from the award ceremony on Instagram. In the video, Anil Kapoor and the rest of the cast members of the film including Dev Patel, Freida Pinto and late actor Irrfan Khan can be seen walking up to the stage to receive the award. "Well, it was overwhelming enough to be nominated but to win this is unbelievable. It's unbelievable. Our gratitude to the genius Danny Boyle," Anil Kapoor said in the video.

He also went on to thank the producer of the film and the rest of the cast. Anil made a special mention of all the child actors who formed the main backdrop of Slumdog Millionaire. "How can I forget the children? They deserve this award. They have set our performances. It's the children who have done this, not us. This is on their behalf," he said in the video. We also see Freida Pinto calling out names of all the children who acted in the Oscar-winning film.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Anil Kapoor recalled meeting Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins during the SAG Award ceremony. "Throwback Video I don't usually get breathless...but moments like these are special exceptions! #Throwback to meeting Sir Anthony Hopkins during the SAG Awards! What a player," Anil wrote in the caption of the post.

Directed by Hollywood filmmaker Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionairewas set in India. The film is loosely adapted from the book Q & A by Vikas Swarup. Besides winning the above-mentioned SAG Award, the film also swept the Oscars in 2009. It won the Academy award in many categories including Best Picture, Best Film Editing, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Song and many more.