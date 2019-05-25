Anil Kapoor Catches Up With Slumdog Millionaire Director Danny Boyle. Jai Ho!

Anil Kapoor shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor met his Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle in London and shared a picture with him from their rendezvous. Anil Kapoor said that they talked family, future and friends and added that conversations with the 127 Hours director are "insightful." Anil Kapoor wrote: "We spoke about family, friends and the future... Conversations with him are always so insightful! All the best for Yesterday, Danny. Looking forward to watching it soon!" Slumdog Millionaire completed a decade in January this year and speaking about the film, Anil Kapoor had said in a statement: "It feels like only yesterday that we were shooting for Slumdog Millionaire, and what a journey it has been since then. Many have called it a masterpiece, and I can honestly say that I'm honoured to have been a part of it," reported IANS.

Here's Anil Kapoor's post featuring Danny Boyle:

Slumdog Millionaire won eight Oscars at the 81st Academy Awards, including Best Direction and Best Film. Apart from Slumdog Millionaire, Danny Boyle has made critically-acclaimed films such as Trainspotting, 127 Hours and Steve Jobs. His new film Yesterday releases in June this year.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor, who was in London to attend a family wedding, was last seen in Total Dhamaal, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and Ritesh Deshmukh. He is awaiting the release of Pagalpanti, also featuring John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Pulkit Samrat.

Anil Kapoor has also signed up for Mohit Suri's Malang, co-starring Disha patani and Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karan Johar's Takht also starring Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.