Oscars 2019: Down Slumdog Millionaire's Academy Awards Memory Lane, Courtesy Freida Pinto

On the day of the 91st Academy Awards (Sunday night in Los Angeles, Monday morning in India), we got reminded of the time when Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire made history at the Oscars, winning eight golden statuettes. Guiding us on the trip down the memory lane is actress Freida Pinto, who shared glimpses of her Oscar diaries all the way from 2009 and wrote: "In spirit of the Academy Awards today, here are some of my favourite memories from behind the scenes in 2009 when Slumdog Millionaire made Oscar history." Slumdog Millionaire was nominated in 10 categories and its eight-Oscar record was the highest for any 2008 film at 2009's Academy Awards.

Apart from scoring two Oscars for AR Rahman (who is attending the 91st Academy Awards, BTW), Slumdog Millionaire won in categories such as Best Director for Danny Boyle, Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing and last but not the least - Best Sound Mixing for (Resul Pookutty).

In the photos shared by Freida Pinto, there are also glimpses of Dev Patel, who played the male lead in the British drama.

After being tagged by Freida Pinto, the official photographer for the photos - James Gooding - shared this on his Instagram: "Took 19 hours and 14 minutes and 8 seconds from taking frame 1 to frame 8'324 to capture this behind the scenes essay for the Slumdog Millionaire Oscar Portfolio I had the pleasure of shooting."

Meanwhile on Instagram, AR Rahman also shared glimpses of his Oscar diaries from Los Angeles. His no-caption-needed posts are proof that's how Mr Rahman rolls.

The cast of Danny Boyle's Slumdog Millionaire also famously included Anil Kapoor. Over time after its release in 2008, the film turned out to be a sleeper hit with critical acclaim pouring down from critics and the audiences alike. Slumdog Millionaire is an onscreen adaptation, loosely based on the book Q & A by Vikas Swarup.