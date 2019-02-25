Oscars 2019: AR Rahman Is Posting Updates From The Academy Awards. See Here

Oscars 2019: AR Rahman on the red carpet (courtesy arrahman)

AR Rahman is in Los Angeles for the Oscars! The 52-year-old music maestro, who is part of the hand-picked guest-list for the 91st Academy Awards, shared updates from Los Angeles on Sunday evening (which is Monday morning in India). He followed up his initial post with a photo of himself, suited in black, from the red carpet. Mr Rahman's first post was simple and to the point, in which there's just a glimpse of the Oscar invite with the details. The photo appears to be taken during AR Rahman's way to the Dolby Theatre, where Oscars 2019 is being held. AR Rahman made history in 2009 with two Oscar wins, courtesy Danny Boyle-directed Slumdog Millionaire. He won the Best Original Song Oscar (shared with Gulzar) for Jai Ho and another Oscar statuette for Best Original Score. AR Rahman's Oscar wins in 2009 made him the first Indian to win two Academy Awards in a single night.

Meanwhile, actress Freida Pinto, who played the female lead in Slumdog Millionaire, shared few snippets from the film's Oscar memories all the way back from 2009. "In spirit of The Academy Awards today, here are some of my favourite memories from behind the scenes in 2009 when Slumdog Millionaire made Oscar history," she wrote.

Earlier this year, AR Rahman also attended the Grammy Awards with his daughter Raheema. Mr Rahman had filled up his Instagram with updates from inside the Grammys and offered us glimpses of the Dolly Parton tribute, Camila Cabello's theatrical performance to Havana, Quincy Jones' record-making Grammy win and of course, Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born-special performance.

AR Rahman's legacy of awards also includes two Grammys, six National Awards and several Filmfare Awards from across Bollywood and the South film industry. He was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2000 and Padma Bhushan in 2010 for his contribution to Indian music and cinema.