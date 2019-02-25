Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins Best Supporting Actress. List Of Winners

Regina King at the Oscars 2019. (Image courtesy AFP)

It's finally Oscar day and the 91st Academy Awards began in Los Angeles this morning with Regina King taking home the first award - Best Supporting Actress for her work in If Beale Street Could Talk. Crowd favourite Black Panther also scored an early win for Best Costume Design. The Oscars opened with a performance by Queen and Adam Lambert. Two films lead the nomination roster - Roma and The Favourite, both competing for Best Picture and other major Oscars, have 10 nominations each. The recipients of this year's honorary Oscars are actress Cicely Tyson, composer Lalo Schifrin and publicist Marvin Levy while producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall receive the Irving G Thalberg Memorial Award.

The Oscars have been mired in controversy this year, from the lack of a host after Kevin Hart withdrew over homophobic tweets to a reversed decision to present four awards in commercial breaks.

And the Oscars this year went to:

Best Picture:

Best Director:

Best Actress:

Best Actor:

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Supporting Actor:

Best Foreign Film:

Best Animated Feature Film:

Best Original Screenplay:

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Best Original Score:

Best Original Song:

Best Documentary Feature: Free Solo

Best Documentary Short:

Best Live Action Short:

Best Animated Short:

Best Cinematography:

Best Production Design:

Best Costume Design: Black Panther

Best Hair And Makeup: Vice

Best Sound Editing:

Best Sound Mixing:

Best Visual Effects:

Best Editing:

(This list is being updated as the Oscars are announced)