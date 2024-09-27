To Nirmal Kapoor On 90th Birthday, Big Love From Anil Kapoor, Sonam And Khushi

The Kapoor clan is incredibly happy today. They are celebrating the 90th birthday of Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. On the occasion, Anil Kapoor posted three snaps on Instagram. The first frame features a throwback moment, showing a young Anil sitting in his mother's lap. Next is a family photograph featuring Anil Kapoor, his mother, and other family members – Sunita Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are MIA from the photo. Lastly, there is another shot of Anil Kapoor with Nirmal Kapoor.

“90 years of love, strength, and endless sacrifices. Your presence fills our lives with joy and positivity every day. Blessed to be your child. Happy birthday, Mummy!” Anil Kapoor wrote in his caption.

Reacting to the post, Shabana Azmi wrote, “Your mum is a very warm and lovely person with a very infectious laugh.Happy birthday to her.” Chunky Panday said, “Happy Happy Birthday.” Suniel Shetty posted red hearts.

Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor, re-shared this post in her Instagram Stories. “Happy Bday Mum,” read her caption.

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/kapoor.sunita/ 3466080035888472343/

Boney Kapoor also shared a throwback image of his mother on Instagram. In his wish, the actor-producer wrote, “Mummy ji happy 90th birthday, Just 1 more decade for a century . We need you to be there for us , bless us , protect us & above all keep guiding us.”

Sanjay Kapoor shared a series of images from Nirmal Kapoor's birthday bash on Instagram. The snaps capture the entire family coming together to celebrate this special day. His caption simply read, “Happy birthday Mom. We love you.”

Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor also shared an Instagram post for her mother-in-law. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star posted a string of pictures with the text, “Happy 90th mama… Health & Happiness always.”

Sonam Kapoor shared an adorable carousel on Instagram. In the opening frame, Nirmal Kapoor is seen holding Sonam's bundle of joy, Vayu. The post also features images from Sonam and Anand Ahuja's wedding. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Happy 90th dadi, love you!”

Arjun Kapoor's sister, entrepreneur Anshula Kapoor wished her “dadi” by posting a collage in her Instagram Stories. The side note read, “Happy Birthday dadi. 90 years young!”

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/anshulakapoor/ 3466188785333230815/

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, also shared a special post. She wrote, "Happy Birthday dadi," and shared an image with Nirmal Kapoor in her Instagram Stories.

https://www.instagram.com/ stories/shanayakapoor02/ 3466073504456752814/

We wish many more years of happiness and health to Nirmal Kapoor.