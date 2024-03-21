Ananya Panday's Video With Her 'Frenemy' Farah Khan Is Major LOL

Farah Khan and Ananya Panday in still from the video. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Leave it to Farah Khan to lighten up her Instafam's feed with hilarious videos. The filmmaker-choreographer added another LOL video to her collection and it features Ananya Panday as well. The video showcases Farah Khan and Ananya Panday bumping into each other. The moment they realise that they are dressed in the same coloured outfits, they walk away with sass as the title track from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi plays in the backdrop. The video was captioned, "When someone younger n hotter wears the same colour." In the comments section Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "She may be hotter and younger can't give that Oscar winning expression (sic)." Ananya Panday's dad Chunky Panday wrote, "Ha ha ha this is Epic." Ananya's mom Bhavana wrote, "Faru." Malaika Arora dropped LOL emojis. Eka Lakhani dropped the comment, "Too good."

Check out the post here:

Ananya Panday re-posted the video on her Instagram story and she wrote, "My frenemy Farah ji."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.

Farah Khan, who stepped into the Indian film industry as a choreographer, made her directorial debut with the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. She has also directed films like Om Shanti Om, Tees Maar Khan and Happy New Year. She also backed Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer, starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Manoj Bajpayee. The film was directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder.