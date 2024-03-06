Ananya Panday Shares Throwback Gold On Childhood Friend Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday. Aww

Ananya and Janhvi in a throwback gem. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's birthday wish for childhood friend Janhvi Kapoor cannot get any cuter. On Wednesday, Ananya Panday struck gold in her photo archives. She shared an aww-dorable throwback picture featuring herself and Janhvi to wish the birthday girl on her big day. In the picture shared, we can see the two posing candidly. Baby Ananya can be seen sporting a colorful hairband while Janhvi looks cute as a button in her pigtail. Alongside the picture Ananya wrote, "Happy Birthday Jk." ICYDK, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor can often be spotted working out together in videos posted by fitness trainer Namrata Purohit.

Take a look at Ananya's post for Janhvi:

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor, 27 today, confirmed the news that she will star alongside Ram Charan in the tentatively titled film RC 16. It will be directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The production house Mythri Movie Makers shared a beautiful picture of the birthday girl dressed in a saree and they captioned the post, "Welcoming the celestial beauty on board for #RC16. Happy Birthday to the mesmerizing Janhvi Kapoor." Check out the post shared by the makers here:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu film debut with Devara, in which she will co-star with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. She will also be seen in Dostana 2 and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew, Gulshan Devaiah, Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang and Rajesh Tailang. She will also star in Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.