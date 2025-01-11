Ananya Panday Began Her New Year With A Visit To The Golden Temple With Mom Bhavana And Sister Rysa

Ananya Panday has started her New Year by paying a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab. The actress was joined by her mother Bhavana Pandey and sister Rysa.

On Saturday, Ananya shared pictures from her pilgrimage on Instagram. The opening frame featured Ananya standing with folded hands in front of the Golden Temple.

In the caption, Ananya Panday wrote, "Sabr. Shukr. Simran. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh." Reacting to the post, Bhavana Pandey's BFFs Neelam Kothari Soni and Maheep Kapoor dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

2024 has been a wonderful year for Ananya Panday. The actress received much love for her work in OTT releases such as CTRL and Call Me Bae.

Reflecting on the past year, Ananya told News18 that she “felt a lot of love” this year. She also expressed her wish for good health in 2025 and emphasised how this year brought her back to what really matters – cherishing her loved ones.

Ananya Panday said, “I want to keep that going. In 2024, I found myself going back to the basics when it comes to the people I love the most and hang out with the most."

Speaking about what she expects from 2025, the actress added, “Good health! 2024 was the year when I realised its importance and the importance of taking care of oneself because that's the only thing you're left with.”

This year, Ananya Panday will be seen in Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya. She also has the second season of Call Me Bae in the lineup.