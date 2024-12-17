Ananya Panday Sparks Walker Blanco Dating Connection: "Felt A Lot Of Love This Year"

2024 has been a wonderful year for Ananya Panday, both professionally and personally. The actress received much love for her work in CTRL and Call Me Bae. On the personal front, rumours have it that Ananya is dating Walker Blanco, a former model.

Reflecting on 2024, Ananya told News18 that she “felt a lot of love” this year. The actress also expressed her wish for good health in 2025 and emphasised how this year brought her back to what really matters – cherishing her loved ones.

Ananya Panday said, “I want to keep that going. In 2024, I found myself going back to the basics when it comes to the people I love the most and hang out with the most."

Speaking about what she expects from 2025, Ananya Panday added, “Good health! 2024 was the year when I realised its importance and the importance of taking care of oneself because that's the only thing you're left with.”

Coming back to Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco, the rumoured couple first grabbed attention when they were spotted together at a high-profile wedding.

A few days ago, they attended producer Amritpal's birthday bash in Mumbai. Although there were no photos of the two together, Orry shared a series of snaps featuring both of them separately.

In Orry's Instagram post, Ananya stunned in a moss green one-shouldered dress, while Walker kept it cool in a black t-shirt and blue cap.

The star-studded bash saw several other celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Suhana Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Arjun Kapoor. Orry's photo dump also featured familiar faces like Shanaya Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kim Sharma, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Bhavana Panday. Click here to check out the images.

Ananya Panday's rumoured beau, Walker Blanco, hails from Chicago, Illinois. Known for his luxurious lifestyle, Walker enjoys travelling and has a soft spot for animals. Click here to read everything we know about Walker.

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Shankara with Akshay Kumar.