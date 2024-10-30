Meet Ananya Panday's Rumoured Boyfriend Walker Blanco - A Passionate Wildlife Lover And More

Ananya Panday is making headlines due to relationship rumours with former model Walker Blanco. The duo were first spotted together at a high-profile wedding, sparking speculation. Today, on Ananya's birthday, Walker shared a photo of the actress on his Instagram Stories with the caption, "Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!" If you are curious to know more about Ananya's rumoured boyfriend, do not worry – we have got you covered. Here are some details about Walker Blanco.

1. Walker Blanco hails from Chicago, Illinois. The former model has done his schooling at Westminster Christian School in Florida, reported Hindustan Times.

2. Just like Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco also has a link to the entertainment industry. He is a former model.

3. One peek at Walker Blanco's social media will tell you about his love for animals. The ex-model routinely posts photos of exotic animals, including snakes, parrots and crocodiles, exhibiting his passion for wildlife.

4. Walker Blanco lives a luxurious lifestyle and enjoys travelling. His Instagram account, which has over 22,000 followers, shows amazing photos from a variety of excursions, including scuba diving, yacht trips, trekking, and breathtaking sunsets at sea.

5. While Walker mostly keeps his personal life private, according to a Facebook post, he was in a relationship with Sylvia Guso in 2017. There is no further information about the relationship or its split.

Oh, and apart from Ananya Panday, her friends Navya Naveli Nanda, Orry and Shanaya Kapoor also follow Walker Blanco on Instagram.

Ananya Panday was previously rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the work front, Ananya Panday has captivated the audience with her back-to-back performances in OTT projects including, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Call Me Bae and CTRL. Next, the actress will be seen in the second season of Call Me Bae.