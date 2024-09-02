Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Joins IIM Ahmedabad: "Dreams Do Come True"

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda recently joined the Indian Institute Of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. Navya recently shared a series of pictures from the prestigious institution and announced the news of her admission on Instagram. "Dreams do come true. The next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! Blended Post Graduate Programme (BPGP) Class of 2026," she wrote in her caption. She also posted photos of the picturesque campus and her new friends. Additionally, she shared a snapshot of herself cutting a cake on Instagram Stories, thanking her teacher for his guidance in helping her pass the CAT/IAT entrance exams.

For the unversed, the Blended Post Graduate Programme, which was introduced earlier this year, is a hybrid course that integrates both on-campus sessions and live interactive online classes. Aimed at professionals with at least three years of experience, the program is designed to enable working individuals and entrepreneurs to manage both their professional responsibilities and academic pursuits.

As soon as Navya shared the news on Instagram, her friends and family dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section. Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan commented, "You make me so proud baby..." Meanwhile, her friends Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor conveyed their support through emojis. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actors Karishma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre also extended their congratulations to Navya.

Previously, Navya hosted a podcast titled What The Hell Navya with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta. In the episodes, they discussed feminism and women's roles in society. At a recent event in June, Shweta clarified that Navya has no intention of joining the film industry, despite the family's strong connections to Bollywood. Shweta, who accepted an award for the podcast on behalf of her daughter, stated, "I think you are very well acquainted with the work Navya does and she has her hands full. I don't think Bollywood is the way to go for her."