Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar's Golden Temple Visit With Son Vedavid. Bonus: Sanjay Dutt

Currently in Amritsar, Punjab, Sanjay Dutt is busy shooting for director Aditya Dhar's next. Amid the busy schedule, the two took some time off from work to pay a visit at the Golden Temple and were joined by Aditya's wife, actress Yami Gautam, and their son Vedavid.

In the images, Yami is smiling ear-to-ear as she holds Vedavid close. Sanjay Dutt looks cool as he poses with the couple. For the day out, Aditya picked a white kurta set and a shawl.

Last month, Aditya Dhar visited the Golden Temple with Ranveer Singh. The actor shared pictures from the Gurudwara on Instagram. Along with the picture, he wrote, "Jako rakhe saayian, mar sake na koi (No one can hurt the person, who is in the care of God)."

Back in July, Ranveer Singh announced the highly-anticipated project with Aditya Dhar in an Instagram post. The yet-to-be-titled film also features R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal in key roles.

The side note read, "This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it's personal," he wrote with black and white pictures of the all-male star cast.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in ‘Thalapathy' Vijay's Leo.