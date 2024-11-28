Yami Gautam Turns 35: A Look At Her Cinematic Journey

Happy Birthday, Yami Gautam. The actress turns 35 today (Thursday). Yami made her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in 2012 film Vicky Donor. Since then, the actress has shown her versatility by playing different roles in several projects. From portraying a kidnapper or a goofy girl next door to a visually handicapped woman and a fierce RAW agent, Yami has done it all. The actress has chosen her projects carefully, often focusing on quality rather than the length of her role. On her birthday, here are Yami's eight best performances to watch, that show her range as an actress.

Vicky Donor (2012)

This Yami Gautam and Ayushmann Khurrana film has stayed in our hearts rent-free. Yami played the role of a banker in the Shoojit Sircar film.

Kaabil (2017)

Yami played the female lead Supriya opposite Hrithik Roshan's Rohan in the film. Yami's character is an independent working woman who is blind since birth. She falls in love with Rohan, a voiceover artist who's also blind. Their marital life is rocked when Supriya is assaulted by a couple of men and she kills herself when they get no justice but only humiliation. Yami brought out the vulnerability and strength of the character with great sensitivity, and Kaabil became one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

URI- The Surgical Strike (2019)

Yami played RAW analyst and undercover agent Pallavi Sharma, who isn't afraid to work in the field. Her character is shown in her element as she interrogates terrorists and takes part in planning the surgical strike. It was one of the few films at the time that showed a female character actively participating in the military.

A Thursday (2022)

In the vigilante thriller, Yami Gautam takes the forefront and steps into the intense role of Naina Jaiswal. From the body language to the characterizations to the appearance, she brilliantly stepped into the skin of the character and won widespread acclaim from everyone.

Lost (2022)

In the thriller film, Yami Gautam surprised everyone with her dynamic performance as Vidhi Sahani. The actress portrayed the dimensions of her character brilliantly, yet again, truly cementing her position as a force to be reckoned with.

Chor Nikal Kar Bhaaga (2023)

The heist thriller Chor Nikal Kar Bhaaga features Yami Gautam in the role of Neha Grover. As the film progressed, it unfolded several layers of her character, which Yami Gautam tapped on very perfectly.

OMG 2 (2023)

In last year's one of the biggest blockbusters, OMG 2, Yami stepped into the role of Kamini Maheshwari. With a very solid performance as a lawyer, the actress effortlessly blended herself into the character and gave an excellent performance.

Article 370 (2024)

In this year's blockbuster hit, Article 370, Yami Gautam dominated the screen with her brilliant performance as Zooni Haksar. From the action sequences to the dramatic scenes and emotional sequences, the actress truly stole the show and carried the film on her own. From the critics to the audiences, the actress garnered praise from everyone for her extraordinary performance in the film.