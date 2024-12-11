Ranveer Singh's Mother Donates Hair As Granddaughter Dua Turns Three Months Old

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone gave birth to their daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8. The little one turned 3 months old on Saturday. To mark the occasion, Ranveer's mother, Anju Bhavnani, donated her hair to charity. She shared a picture of her cut hair on social media. While Anju's Instagram account is private, the image was shared by a paparazzi account, which featured Dua's grandmother holding four braids of her donated hair with the text, “Donated (teary-eyed and star-eyed emojis).” The next picture showed her braids cut and measured against a scale. Anju also flaunted her short hair after the donation in the next post. She sent a lovely birthday greeting for granddaughter Dua and wrote, “Happy 3rd month birthday my darling Dua. Marking this special day with a gesture of love and hope. As we celebrate the joy and beauty of Dua growing up, we are also reminded of the power of goodness and kindness. Hoping that this small act might bring comfort and confidence to someone going through a difficult time (sic).”

After welcoming their daughter in September 2024, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared their little munchkin's first picture on Instagram in November and also revealed her name in the same post. "Dua Padukone Singh," the couple wrote in a joint post. In the picture, they offered a glimpse of her tiny feet in a red ethnic outfit. The newest parents in town also explained the meaning of their daughter's name and added the reason behind why she was named so. “‘Dua': meaning a Prayer. Because She is the Answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude,” read the caption on the post.

Ranveer and Deepika had shared the official announcement of their daughter Dua's birth in an adorable post on Instagram that read, "Welcome baby girl. 8-9-2024. Deepika & Ranveer."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were last seen in Rohit Shetty's multi-star film Singham Again. Next, Ranveer is busy shooting for Aditya Dhar's untitled action thriller alongside Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. He also has Don 3 in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Deepika is currently on her maternity break.