Inside Deepika Padukone's Dinner With Lakshya Sen And The Bhavnanis

Deepika Padukone dined with her in-laws Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani at a Mumbai eatery earlier this week. They were joined by Badminton ace Lakshya Sen, who was coached by Deepika's father and legendary Badminton player Prakash Padukone. A few pictures from the dinner were shared by a fan page dedicated to the actress on X (earlier known as Twitter). "Deepika with the Bhavnanis, Lakshya Sen and Apoorva and Aditya Agarwal from last night's dinner," read the caption on the post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September. Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy with this post:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Before Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone was seen in the high-octane action film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The next leg of the cop universe film, Singham Again, also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.