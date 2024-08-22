Advertisement

Inside Deepika Padukone's Dinner With Lakshya Sen And The Bhavnanis

The pictures from Deepika Padukone's dinner are crazy viral

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Inside Deepika Padukone's Dinner With Lakshya Sen And The Bhavnanis
Deepika Padukone pictured at an eatery. (courtesy: TeamDeepikaMY_)
New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone dined with her in-laws Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani and sister-in-law Ritika Bhavnani at a Mumbai eatery earlier this week. They were joined by Badminton ace Lakshya Sen, who was coached by Deepika's father and legendary Badminton player Prakash Padukone. A few pictures from the dinner were shared by a fan page dedicated to the actress on X (earlier known as Twitter). "Deepika with the Bhavnanis, Lakshya Sen and Apoorva and Aditya Agarwal from last night's dinner," read the caption on the post.

Check out the viral photos from the dinner here:

Mom-to-be Deepika was all smiles as she was pictured at the Mumbai eatery. Here's a video of her making an exit from the restaurant:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child. The star couple announced that they are expecting their first child in an Instagram post on February 29. They also mentioned that the baby is due in September. Deepika Padukone announced her pregnancy with this post:

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898 - AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Before Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika Padukone was seen in the high-octane action film Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The next leg of the cop universe film, Singham Again, also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Deepika Padukone will also star in the Hindi remake of The Intern, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Deepika Padukone, Deepika Padukone With In Laws, Lakshya Sen
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Bhagyashree On Maine Pyar Kiya Re-Releasing In Theatres: "Some Classics Are Best Left Untouched"
Inside Deepika Padukone's Dinner With Lakshya Sen And The Bhavnanis
Explained: Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Controversy - "Joker" Comment, Reactions From Nani And Other Celebs
Next Article
Explained: Arshad Warsi-Prabhas Controversy - "Joker" Comment, Reactions From Nani And Other Celebs
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;