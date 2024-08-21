Just Deepika Padukone "Jumping On The 1 Second Reel Bandwagon"

Deepika Padukone is making the most of her pregnancy journey. The actress and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, are expecting their first child in September. From stepping out with family for dinner to movie nights with Ranveer, the mom-to-be is having a great time. Now, Deepika has shared a throwback clip on Instagram. She has tried her hands on the 1-second reels trend. Oh boy. She has nailed it, as always. The video is from the 2024 BAFTA Awards. Here, Deepika is getting her make-up done. She looks stunning in a shimmery saree as she winks at the camera and flashes her million-dollar smile. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Jumping on the 1 Second Reel Bandwagon!" The video has spread like wildfire on social media. Was there even a doubt? Fans have made a bee-line to the comments sections and expressed their love and admiration for Deepika. Designer Gauri & Nainika were among the first to drop a red heart under the post.

A user wrote, "It's not a wink it's a bullet." Another added, "Wink + the smile you won the trend, Deepika Padukone." "Finally someone completed this trend. That wink justifies the trend," a comment read. A fan picked the lines from the hit song Aankh Marey to express his emotions. Won't keep you waiting. Here is the video we are talking about:

On Tuesday night, Deepika Padukone stepped out for a family dinner with her in-laws. The actress was joined by Anju Bhavnani, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani and Ritika Bhavnani. Badminton sensation Lakshya Sen was also spotted leaving the venue with Deepika. ICYDK, Deepika's father Prakash Padukone was Lakshya's coach. For the outing, the actress picked a comfy all-black midi dress with an oversized blazer.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in Kalki 2898AD. The Nag Ashwin film also featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.