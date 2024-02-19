BAFTA 2024: Behold The Glory Of Oppenheimer - All Winners

Cillian Murphy at BAFTA awards 2024. (Image Credit: AFP)

The 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. The award ceremony was hosted by actor David Tennant and saw Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone present an award in the Best Film Not In The English Language category. The big winners of the night included Oppenheimer and Poor Things. The Christopher Nolan film clinched as many as seven awards this year. Emma Stone's Poor Things, with a total of five awards, followed suit. Oppenheimer swept top prizes such as Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. On the other hand, Emma Stone took home the Best Actress award for her role in the dark comedy Poor Things. Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in 1970s-set comedy The Holdovers.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon however failed to secure any wins this year at the BAFTAs.

Take a look at the full list of winners below:

Best Film - Oppenheimer

Leading Actress - Emma Stone, Poor Things

Leading Actor - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Director - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Best Supporting Actress - Da'vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Make Up & Hair - Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

Costume Design - Poor Things, Holly Waddington

Outstanding British Film - The Zone of Interest

British Short Animation - Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

British Short Film - Jellyfish and Lobster

Production Design - Poor Things

Sound - The Zone Of Interest

Original Score - Oppenheimer

Documentary - 20 Days In Mariupol

Adapted Screenplay - American Fiction, Cord Jefferson

Cinematography - Oppenheimer

Editing - Oppenheimer

Casting - The Holdovers

Film Not In The English Language - The Zone Of Interest

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer- Earth Mama; Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)

EE Rising Star Award - Mia McKenna-Bruce

Animated Film - The Boy And The Heron

Special Visual Effects - Poor Things

Original Screenplay - Anatomy Of A Fall