BAFTA 2024: Behold The Glory Of Oppenheimer - All Winners

New Delhi:
Cillian Murphy at BAFTA awards 2024. (Image Credit: AFP)
The 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. The award ceremony was hosted by actor David Tennant and saw Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone present an award in the Best Film Not In The English Language category. The big winners of the night included Oppenheimer and Poor Things. The Christopher Nolan film clinched as many as seven awards this year. Emma Stone's Poor Things, with a total of five awards, followed suit. Oppenheimer swept top prizes such as Best Film, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr. On the other hand, Emma Stone took home the Best Actress award for her role in the dark comedy Poor Things. Actress Da'Vine Joy Randolph picked up the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in 1970s-set comedy The Holdovers.
Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Martin Scorsese's Killers Of The Flower Moon however failed to secure any wins this year at the BAFTAs.
Take a look at the full list of winners below:
Best Film - Oppenheimer
Leading Actress - Emma Stone, Poor Things
Leading Actor - Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Director - Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Best Supporting Actress - Da'vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Supporting Actor - Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Make Up & Hair - Poor Things, Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
Costume Design - Poor Things, Holly Waddington
Outstanding British Film - The Zone of Interest
British Short Animation - Crab Day, Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
British Short Film - Jellyfish and Lobster
Production Design - Poor Things
Sound - The Zone Of Interest
Original Score - Oppenheimer
Documentary - 20 Days In Mariupol
Adapted Screenplay - American Fiction, Cord Jefferson
Cinematography - Oppenheimer
Editing - Oppenheimer
Casting - The Holdovers
Film Not In The English Language - The Zone Of Interest
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer- Earth Mama; Savanah Leaf (Writer, Director, Producer), Shirley O'connor (Producer), Medb Riordan (Producer)
EE Rising Star Award - Mia McKenna-Bruce
Animated Film - The Boy And The Heron
Special Visual Effects - Poor Things
Original Screenplay - Anatomy Of A Fall