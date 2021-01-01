Ananya Panday To Kiara Advani, These Celebs Welcomed 2021 In Maldives

Ananya Panday in Maldives. (courtesy ananyapanday)

Bollywood stars surely know how to make the best use of the holiday season. While most celebs celebrated New Year at their homes, others decided to welcome 2021 by making a splash on social media. Maldives, which has emerged as one of Bollywood's favourite holiday destinations in the last few months, seems to top the list of stars like Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Ishaan Khatter, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra once again. Phew! These stars decided to begin 2021 by holidaying in the island nation. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ishaan Khatter-Ananya Panday, rumoured to be dating, were photographed with their respective partners at the Mumbai airport recently.

Ananya Panday, who has been giving us major fashion inspiration with her holiday looks, captioned her latest post: "Looking on the brighter side. #Hello2021."

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani welcomed 2021 at the beach destination. "Looking at you 2021," she wrote.

Sidharth Malhotra, sharing a video on his profile, wrote: "Can't wait to jump into 2021! Happy New Year everyone. Here's to a healthy prosperous year ahead. Peace and Happiness." Check out his video here:

Disha Patani is making Maldives look so good. Posting a stunning New Year greeting for her fans, dressed in beachwear, Disha Patani wrote: "Happy new year everyone. God bless all."

Disha's rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, sharing a sun-kissed picture from the beach destination, wrote: "The shadow of 2021 is among us. Wish you all the best of health and happiness. May this year be a year of healing for our planet. Let's do what we can to help speed that up."

Here's what Ishaan Khatter posted:

Which celeb's New Year greeting from Maldives did you like best? Let us know using the comments section below.