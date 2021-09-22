Ananya Panday Swimming With A Sea Turtle Is The Best Sort Of Midweek Blues

Ananya Panday in a still from the clip. (Image courtesy: ananyapanday)

Highlights Ananya was in the Maldives a couple of days ago

She shared a throwback video of herself on Tuesday

"One of the most humbling experiences of my life," she wrote

Ananya Panday is back in the bay but she is still in the Maldives mentally. The actress, on Tuesday, shared a beautiful video of herself swimming with a green sea turtle and wrote: "Swimming with the green sea turtle - one of the most humbling experiences of my life. Our planet is so big and beautiful and is home to such unique, magnificent creatures - we must protect it at all costs before it's too late." The actress was in the Maldives for work a couple of days ago. She returned to Mumbai earlier this week.

Check out Ananya Panday's video with a green sea turtle from the Maldives here:

Ananya Panday's recent Instagram posts will make you green with envy - they are all from the beach destination. On Monday, she posted two photos of herself making memories on the beach and wrote: "Literally chased this sunset (and caught it)."

And now, some stunning pictures of Ananya Panday - or should we say "glamingo" - chilling in a pool:

Meanwhile, check out other pictures of Ananya Panday from the Maldives here:

Ananya Panday was last seen in Khaali Peeli with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Ishaan Khatter. The film didn't fare well at the box office. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 1.5 stars out of 5 and wrote: "Khaali Peeli, directed by Maqbool Khan, is a Mumbai masala movie too manic for its own good. The title alludes to the colours of Mumbai's taxis but neither the megapolis' sights and sounds nor the cabs that dominate its busy streets get the play they deserve. Khaali Peeli is not only colour blind, it is tone deaf too. While the backdrop is a blur, the soundscape is an assault on the ears."