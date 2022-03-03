Ananya Panday, Rumoured To Be Dating Ishaan Khatter, Said This About Relationship Status

Ananya Panday talks about relationship status (Courtesy: ananyapanday)

Highlights Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are reportedly dating each other

They worked together in Khaali Peeli

Recently, Ananya talked about her relationship status

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have made a series of appearances together off late. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ananya talked about her relationship status. During fan questions round, Ananya Panday was questioned about her relationship status. A fan asked Ananya, "Are you single?" To which, she, in a hilarious way responded and said, "I can't hear this question. I'm happy." A fan also asked Ananya who is her favourite male co-star, and she said, "Ishaan." Ananya Panday also added, "All my make co-stars have been fantastic and Siddhant Chaturvedi is getting a second chance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan."

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday worked together in Khalli Peeli and soon started their dating rumours. Last week, Ishaan and Ananya attended Shahid Kapoor's birthday bash hosted by the actor. They had entered and left the venue together. Shahid had shared a video from his birthday party and it had glimpses of Ishaan and Ananya posing together. Shahid Kapoor had captioned the video as "#besttimes." Ananya had left a red heart emoji in the comment section.

From vacationing together to going on lunch and dinner dates, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are often spotted together. They had also attended Deepika Padukone's birthday bash together and were seen holding hands while leaving the venue.

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone, Sidhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. Next, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Liger, opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi.