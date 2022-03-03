Ananya Panday, 'Missing The Magic Of Udaipur,' Shared These Pics

Highlights Ananya Panday shares alluring pics of Udaipur

New Delhi:Ananya Panday is an avid social media user and never misses a chance to impress her fans with her natural beauty. The actress, who is in the news regarding her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter, recently shared a series of throwback pics from her Udaipur visit. She is 'missing the magic' of the city, and her post stands as proof that the actress is head over heels in love with the City of Lake. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared several pics of herself and the city. She captioned it as, "Missing the magic of Udaipur".

In one of the pics, Ananya is wearing a white cut-sleeves kurti as she takes a ride on a boat enjoying the sunset. In another, a beautiful lake can be seen in a backdrop, as she posed for the camera. As soon as she shared the post, her industry friends and fans bombarded the comment section with messages and love-struck emoticons.

Earlier, she dropped a scintillating post in black attire and kept her makeup game on point with a dark maroon lipstick. The actress captioned the post as, "dolce dolce".

Meanwhile, the actress is basking on the success of her recent release film Gehraiyaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Next, she will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's directorial Liger, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The sports action film also stars Mike Tyson and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles. Not just this, she has another film in her kitty with Siddhant titled Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan, also starring Adarsh Gourav.