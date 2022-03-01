Siddhant Chaturvedi On How A 'Major Heartbreak' At 20 Changed His Life

Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this image. (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Highlights "I was with this girl for four years,'' said Siddhantv

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in 'Gehraiyaan'

The actor's next project is Phone Bhoot

Siddhant Chaturvedi in a recent interview with Filmfare, opened up about dealing with "major heartbreak" at the age of 20. The actor got candid about his heartbreak and stated that he chose "ambition" over love. "I had clarity when I was 20 and had a major heartbreak. I was with this girl for four years and wanted to settle down with her. I was quite sorted," he told Filmfare. The actor spoke about how the heartbreak changed the course of his life. Recalling the incident, he said, "I wanted to settle down with her and she wanted a simple life. I was doing my CA at that time but then I chose to switch my career. That didn't go down well with her."

Siddhant Chaturvedi spoke about what he and his ex-girlfriend wanted from life and told Filmfare, "We wanted two different things in life and that was really heartbreaking because I had to choose between love and ambition. And I chose ambition. I remember telling her that I wanted to perform on stage and will make sure I reach there. And here I am."

Siddhant Chaturvedi played the role of a manipulative boyfriend Zain inGehraiyaan, who cheats on his girlfriend Tia (Ananya Panday) with her cousin Alisha (Deepika Padukone).

Siddhant Chaturvedi stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the 2016 web-series Inside Edge. He also featured in the web-series Life Sahi Hai. He became a stra after playing the role of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

Siddhant Chaturvedi also featured in Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari. His next project is Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.